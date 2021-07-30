National Bank Financial Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

