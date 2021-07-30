National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$110.69 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$174.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.67.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $119.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

