National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $51.63 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.