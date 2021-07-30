Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.38%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

