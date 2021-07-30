Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 52,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,926,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

