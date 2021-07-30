Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Major Shareholder Buys $744,726.15 in Stock

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 78,807 shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $744,726.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition by 850.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

