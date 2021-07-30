Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.