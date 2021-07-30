Nekonium (NUKO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $9,592.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nekonium has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Buying and Selling Nekonium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars.

