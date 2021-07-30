Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $141,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.59. 253,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,678. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

