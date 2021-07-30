NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.84.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $457,805,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NetEase by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,440,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 40,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,125. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

