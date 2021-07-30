NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

