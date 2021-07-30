New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,309,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.