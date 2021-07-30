New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869,834. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

