New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

