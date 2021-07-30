New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 193,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,539,521 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $11.00.

The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

