New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.