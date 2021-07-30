Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NEM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 428,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,219. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 40,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

