News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $24.58 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

