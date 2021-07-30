NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002235 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

