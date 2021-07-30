NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 148,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

