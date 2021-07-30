NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.750 EPS.

NEE opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

