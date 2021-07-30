NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Critical Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67

MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,274.96 -$16.51 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 19.21 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -57.65

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99%

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.