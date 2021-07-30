NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

NGL opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

