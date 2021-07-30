Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.71). Nine Energy Service reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

