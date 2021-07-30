Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY remained flat at $$11.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

