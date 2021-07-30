Noir Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $468,128.27 and approximately $759.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 292.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,549,296 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

