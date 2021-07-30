Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NNDIF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.