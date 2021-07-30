Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €207.05 ($243.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €218.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

