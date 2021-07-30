Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $3,352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

