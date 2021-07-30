Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

