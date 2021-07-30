North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.383-$1.587 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 38,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

