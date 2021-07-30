Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Releases Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

