Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NBN opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

