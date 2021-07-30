Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of Oncorus worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCR opened at $12.54 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

