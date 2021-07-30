Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $29,305.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $119,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock worth $357,433 in the last ninety days. 35.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

