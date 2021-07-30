Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,892 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FENC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

