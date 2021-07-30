Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,500 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

MNSB stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.