Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,634 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,607.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,675 shares of company stock valued at $158,322. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

