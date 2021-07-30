Northern Trust Corp Sells 823 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $59,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677,825 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

