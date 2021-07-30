Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $24.400-$24.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.02. 645,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,053. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.62. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

