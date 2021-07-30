Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Natural in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

NWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

