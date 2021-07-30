NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 5.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 28,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,692,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

