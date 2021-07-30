Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Hope Bancorp worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 33.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.41 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

