Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,013 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

