Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,056 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BIPC stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 44.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

