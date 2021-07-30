Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.