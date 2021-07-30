NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

