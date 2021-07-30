Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

