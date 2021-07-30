Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook Sells 22,500 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,592,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.