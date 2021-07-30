Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. Analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

